Microsoft’s recent cumulative update is Build 15254.597 and it’s now rolling out to Windows 10 Mobile users running Windows 10 Mobile Fall Creators Update. The update brings no new features. Instead, what you do get is a couple of fixes, some of which aim to address security issues in Windows 10 Mobile. You can see the changelog below.

What’s New in Windows 10 Mobile Build 15254.597

Addresses an issue that causes events that are based on Windows Defender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability ( CVE-2018-12207 ). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article . (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article . (This registry setting is disabled by default.) Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability ( CVE-2019-11135 ). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client article. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

You can install the update by going to All Settings > Update and Security > Updates.

via: WBI