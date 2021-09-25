Microsoft has addressed an issue with the latest Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB5005101.

Users were complaining that apps were failing to open, close unexpectedly or become unresponsive or users were receiving a white window when attempting to login.

The issue started after installing KB5005101 on devices using Microsoft Exploit Protection Export Address Filtering (EAF).

All supported versions of Windows 10 were affected and also Windows Server 1809 and higher.

Microsoft has addressed the issue by using Known Issue Rollback (KIR), and enterprise users can also fix the issue by installing and configuring a special Group Policy.

It may take up to 24 hrs for the fix to propagate, but users can speed it up by restarting their PC.

Admins can read more at Microsoft here.

via Deskmodder