Microsoft has posted a big update for the UWP version of the Windows 10 Remote Desktop app.

Microsoft completely rewrote the client to use the same underlying RDP core engine as the iOS, macOS, and Android clients, and along the way added a large number of new features.

The update, which takes the app to version 10.2.1519, has the following changelog:

Rewrote the client to use the same underlying RDP core engine as the iOS, macOS, and Android clients.

Added support for the Azure Resource Manager-integrated version of Windows Virtual Desktop.

Added support for x64 and ARM64.

Updated the side panel design to full screen.

Added support for light and dark modes.

Added functionality to subscribe and connect to sovereign cloud deployments.

Added functionality to enable backup and restore of workspaces (bookmarks) in release to manufacturing (RTM).

Updated functionality to use existing Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) tokens during the subscription process to reduce the number of times users must sign in.

Updated subscription can now detect whether you’re using Windows Virtual Desktop or Windows Virtual Desktop (classic).

Fixed issue with copying files to remote PCs.

Fixed commonly reported accessibility issues with buttons.

The update is currently only available for Insiders, and if it passes testing should be coming to regular users in a few weeks.

The current store version can be found here.

Via the WC.