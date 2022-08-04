Microsoft Rewards is giving everyone the chance to earn prizes by doing their activities within the Microsoft environment. The program can help you get points and trade them for different rewards you can use or “donations to causes of your choice.” Now, Microsoft expanded it by making it accessible to 38 more countries, bringing up the total number of regions where it is available to 58.

Microsoft didn’t make any announcement about the changes made, but the tech giant made changes in its support document, which fans noticed earlier this week. Prior to that, the program was only available to the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, Italy, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, Netherlands, Japan, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. With the silent expansion update, nonetheless, the list gets extended to a bunch of new locations: Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Vatican City, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino Republic, Serbia, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine.

The program allows earning of points through the use of different Microsoft products, such as searching on Bing.com, buying things from the Microsoft Store online, or playing on Xbox. However, there are some reports that the original ways to earn points are not available in some of the regions mentioned. In particular, some participants of the program claim that they are unable to earn points via Xbox Game Pass Quests or the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox.

In related news, some program participants report being unable to redeem Roblox Gift Cards, which caused different speculations, specifically with the possibility of Microsoft removing it from the list of its redeemable rewards in the program. Nonetheless, Microsoft Rewards Customer Support clarified the situation, saying the option is only unavailable for the moment due to lack of stock.