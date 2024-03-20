Microsoft Rewards App on Xbox to retire on April 15 in favor of new Rewards hub

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

In a message posted in the Microsoft Rewards App on Xbox today, Microsoft is alerting users of rough news. While it doesn’t mean that the service is going away, come April 15, the Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox will be retired. Microsoft will instead move its offers to a new Rewards hub that integrates with the Xbox dashboard and the user profile.

This message appears inside of the Xbox Rewards app as “Microsoft Rewards app on Xbox.” Clicking the card shows Microsoft’s note on the matter, and offers two buttons, one to “Start Earning”, and another for “No Thanks.” Clicking Start Earning redirects to Rewards Beta, under Xbox Game Pass section on the console dashboard. The company explains the following:

“Rewards with Xbox has a new home! Check out the new Rewards hub, your go-to destination for Xbox activities and offers, available across devices. Now you can see available activities, set up a goal, and redeem your rewards all in one place. The new activities focus on what matters most: earning points while having fun playing games.”

Additional parts of the message make it clear the Microsoft will no longer publish offers on the Microsoft Rewards app on console starting in April 2024. That means the end of the weekly streak feature, where you’d earn points for consecutively using the app every week.

It’s been certain for the past few months that the Microsoft Rewards on Xbox app was on the way out as it no longer had the punch card feature that was giving points. It also was quite buggy at times. It’s not clear if the new Rewards hub Microsoft mentions will continue the weekly streak feature, either, but it is hopeful that there will be more ways to earn points. Reaction has been pretty mixed, especially on social media, where people think this is “lame.”