Microsoft has been on a mission to eliminate any vestiges of legacy Windows, and one of the targets has been the Control Panel, with Microsoft progressively replacing the modules with new Modern versions in Windows Settings.

Recently Microsoft demoted the Network Connections (ncpa.cpl) control panel in Windows 11 Preview Builds by redirecting any attempts to open it to the Advanced Network Settings screen.

The Control Panel was not actually removed, but Microsoft effectively removed access to the applet.

However, in the latest Windows 11 preview build 22538 Microsoft appears to have restored access to the Network Connections (ncpa.cpl) control panel, saying in the changelog:

“For those who need it, you can access ncpa.cpl directly again.”

The reason for the move is not clear, but there are many Windows power users who feel they can do more from the old Control Panel than the less dense Modern Settings. As usual, it is good to see Microsoft respond to the demands of the people who actually use their OS to get work done.

via BleepingComputer.