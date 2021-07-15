Microsoft reveals its new Emoji system with Fluent design

Microsoft today revealed its new emoji system which includes 1800+ emojis redesigned based on Fluent Design. As you can see from the image above, Microsoft has opted for 3D designs over 2D and chose to animate the majority of the emojis. The new emojis are already live in Flipgrid, and will come to Teams and Windows later this year. They’ll then roll out in Yammer, Outlook, and more throughout next year.

Microsoft also unveiled five brand-new emojis, check them out below.

Please check out some of the redesigned emojis below.

You can learn more about how Microsoft designed these emojis in the source link below.

Source: Microsoft