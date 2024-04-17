Microsoft reveals its learnings from Copilot used internally in the company

Microsoft shared insights into their year-long experience deploying Copilot across the company. The rollout was there to understand how AI could improve employee workflows and boost overall productivity.

It was important to prioritize functions that would benefit most from AI integration. Sales and customer support were initial targets as these roles heavily relied on product knowledge and communication.

Microsoft found that Copilot helped salespeople save time and increased their ability to connect with clients. Customer service agents also saw reduced case handling times and improved resolution rates.

The success of early adopters was important in driving wider usage. Microsoft identified enthusiastic employees as “champions” to promote Copilot internally. These champions shared their learnings and expertise through training sessions and demos.

Employee training was another very important aspect. Microsoft offered various training options which let to different learning styles and preferences. These included live sessions, self-guided online courses, and video tutorials. The training content was then edited based on user feedback.

\Microsoft found that small, time-saving wins with Copilot were key to user satisfaction and long-term adoption. Regularly prompting employees to consider how AI could assist them in daily tasks helped integrate Copilot into their workflow.

Overall, Microsoft’s experience highlights the importance of strategic rollout, user support, and ongoing learning when implementing AI solutions within an organization.

Here are some interesting takeaways from the text about Microsoft’s Copilot rollout:

Targeted AI at departments like sales and customer support for big wins (time savings, efficiency).

Enthusiastic employees as “champions” boosted adoption through peer-to-peer learning.

Training adapted to user feedback, focusing on overcoming initial hurdles.

Just 11 minutes saved daily using Copilot was enough for user satisfaction.

