Microsoft resolves OneDrive app crash issue in Windows 10 systems

Last Thursday, Microsoft confirmed a OneDrive issue affecting certain Windows 10 systems after installing the recent updates it made available this month. Fortunately, just a day after disclosing the problem, the company managed to deliver a fix.

The solution is for those who installed KB5018410 or later updates and experiencing OneDrive crashes when performing specific actions related to the app, such as signing out or unlinking an account in the Microsoft OneDrive sync app, unlinking sites or folders from syncing to a certain device from Microsoft SharePoint or Microsoft Teams sites, and uninstalling the OneDrive sync app.

Such instances might be experienced by client platforms like Windows 10, version 22H2; Windows 10, version 21H2; Windows 10, version 21H1; and Windows 10, version 20H2. And while no server platforms are reported to be affected by the issue, the problem covers both OneDrive and OneDrive for Business users on client platforms mentioned above. Nonetheless, it should stop now with the introduction of the out-of-band update KB5020953.

“It is a cumulative update, so you do not need to apply any previous update before installing it,” Microsoft says in a blog post. “To get the standalone package for KB5020953, search for it in the Microsoft Update Catalog. You can manually import these updates into Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) and Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager.”