Microsoft finally delivers one of the most requested features for Teams in Education

Over the past few months, the usage of Microsoft Teams in education have gone up significantly. Thousands of universities and schools are now relying on Microsoft Teams everyday to connect with the students. IT Admins in the educational institutions decide on different policies that should be assigned for student safety. Today, Microsoft Teams announced the general availability of one of the most requested features from education customers. Microsoft Teams in Education now supports following policies:

Students can’t join a meeting un-attended, when the educator is not in the meeting.

Students will only be able to chat when a teacher is present in the meeting.

Only people who can create a meeting can start a meeting, so students can’t start a meeting if this new policy is enabled. After these new policies are enabled, Teams Desktop clients must be updated to the latest version.

Source: Microsoft