Microsoft reports Q2 FY20 earnings, beats analyst estimates with $36.9 billion revenue

Microsoft today reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Microsoft’s sales numbers were ahead of analysts estimates, EPS was $1.51 against the estimate of $1.32 and the revenue was $36.9 billion against the estimate of $35.674B. Operating income was $13.9.7 billion and it increased 35%. Net income was $11.6 billion GAAP and increased 38%.

As expected, Microsoft’s solid financial results were driven mainly by Office 365 and Azure cloud services.

“We are innovating across every layer of our differentiated technology stack and leading in key secular areas that are critical to our customers’ success,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft. “Along with our expanding opportunity, we are working to ensure the technology we build is inclusive, trusted and creates a more sustainable world, so every person and every organization can benefit.”

“Strong execution from our sales teams and partners drove Commercial Cloud revenue to $12.5 billion, up 39% year over year,” said Amy Hood, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Microsoft.

Expecting strong earnings results, Microsoft stock was up 1.9% percent today before the market was closed.

Source: Microsoft