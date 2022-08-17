Microsoft reportedly pushing for September 20 release date of Windows 11 22H2

There’s still no announcement about Microsoft’s release date of Windows 11 22H2, but a report from Windows Central says Microsoft is aiming to have it by September 20.

There are lots to expect from “Sun Valley 2” or the upcoming Windows 11 22H2, which will be released via Windows Update. Some of the features were not surprising, especially for Insiders who have been testing them for months now. Nonetheless, the details of the update can be a huge thing for the general population of Windows 11 users due to the changes they will bring to their everyday experiences.

One of the most remarkable features you can expect from the update is the tabs in File Explorer, which should make it easier for you to open and maneuver different file locations. In relation to that, File Explorer will have easy access to OneDrive, allowing easy upload and sharing of files. App folders will also be introduced in the Start Menu, and the pinned apps area in it will be resizable upon the update rollout. Further, Focus Assist will also be accessible via the Notification Center, while the drag-and-drop function will be resurrected on Taskbar.

Other new features to thrill you as you wait for the version 22H2 update includes the Voice Access and Live Captions accessibility feature, “spotlight” wallpaper, “Suggested Actions” feature when you copy numbers or dates, and new snap layouts bar, Task Manager app, and gesture and animation touch functions. Of course, there will also be new UI changes that should make all the designs and details of the Windows 11 interface more harmonious. Even the Settings of Windows 11 will receive improvements, such as the addition of Family Safety and Microsoft Account pages.

These are some of the biggest features and changes (and fixes!) that version 22H2 will bring, but there are more things to expect from the beefy update. Even more, it is rumored that additional features will be rolled out at the end of the year via the “moment” update for version 22H2.