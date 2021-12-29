With today being the 29th of December it is looking increasingly likely that Microsoft will be missing their self-imposed deadline to ship the Android 11 update for the original Surface Duo by the end of the year.

This is of course particularly galling when Samsung is already pushing out Android 12 to handsets from the same vintage.

According to Zac Bowden and Daniel Rubino on the Windows Central podcast, however, Microsoft is not to blame.

The company has reportedly been working internally on the Android 11 update for some time, but claim that the update is being held up for certification at Google. The fact that both companies are on holiday now means that the update is now likely delayed to January 2022.

Microsoft promised 3 years of updates for the Surface Duo, meaning we can expect updates until September 2023, but with the company being perennially a version behind when it comes to OS updates that promise is currently not amounting to much.

via onMSFT