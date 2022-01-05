In November 2021 Microsoft announced the rollout of the new Media Player for Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Then the app sat alongside the Groove Music app, but today some Insiders are reporting that the new media player has replaced Groove Music on their PCs, as Microsoft always intended.

The new Media Player comes with the look and feel of Windows 11, and it showcases your local music collections. The Media Player includes a full-featured music library that allows you to quickly browse and play music, as well as create and manage playlists. The music collection in Groove Music app will automatically migrate to this new app. You have a dedicated playback view that features album art and rich artist imagery, and features items such as a full screen and mini player options and graphics equalizer.

In addition to music, the Media Player includes full support for browsing, managing, and watching your local video collections. Microsoft has optimized this app for accessibility, with improved keyboard shortcut and access key support for keyboard users and with other assistive technologies.

Microsoft has promised that they will deliver new ways to browse your music and video collections and manage your play queue in the future updates.

via onMSFT