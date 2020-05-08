Microsoft will repair cracked Surface Laptop 3 screens for free

Back in February, we reported that some Surface Laptop 3 users are seeing cracks on their displays after regular use. While the issue was not widespread, it did cast doubt on Surface Laptop 3’s design. To Microsoft’s credit, they opened an investigation immediately and have announced a free repair program for the affected users.

In a new article, Microsoft confirmed the existence of the issue and said it plans to offer free replacements to the affected customers.

We have investigated claims of screen cracking on Surface Laptop 3 and have determined that, in a very small percentage of cases, a hard foreign particle may cause a hairline fracture in the glass that may seem to appear unexpectedly or without visible cause. – Microsoft

If you think you’re affected by the issue then you can contact Microsoft Support to initiate a free screen replacement during the warranty period. Microsoft also noted that some customers might have already paid for the repair and the company is now offering reimbursements to the customers. To learn about reimbursement, you will need to contact Microsoft Support.