Microsoft removes Windows 11 24H2 update block for Asphalt 8 players

Microsoft has removed the update block that, until now, prevented Windows 11 24H2 from being installed on systems running specific versions of the game Asphalt 8: Airborne. The move was initially due to compatibility issues that can lead to crashing and instability following an update.

After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, you might face issues with Asphalt 8 (Airborne). The game might stop responding with an exception while you are using or exiting it, and you will have to restart the game to recover from the exception.

Now that these issues have been addressed, affected users can update to Windows 11 24H2 without any problems related to Asphalt 8.

Resolution: This issue has been resolved. The safeguard hold (ID 52796746) that was previously in place for this issue has been lifted.

The update block was an anticipatory step to maintain system stability and user experience while Microsoft and the game developers worked to address the underlying problems.

Users who have been slow to update to Windows 11 24H2 due to these compatibility issues are encouraged to begin the updating process. Again, it is always best to copy important data in advance before implementing system updates to assist in safeguarding against possible issues.