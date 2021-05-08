Microsoft has resolved the remaining issues which prevented some Windows 10 users from upgrading to Windows 10 2004 and 20H2.

The last remaining issues have been due to Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers which were causing Windows 10 users to receive a stop error with a blue screen, which would trigger an automatic roll-back to an older version of Windows 10.

Microsoft says if you experienced this issue in the past it is now safe to try again, saying:

“If this occurs, you should attempt to update to Windows 10, version 2004 or Windows 10, version 20H2 again.”

Microsoft notes though that if you have been affected by the issue, it may be 48 hours before Microsoft will offer you the upgrade again, so it may be wise to wait a few days before attempting again.

If you don’t want to wait, you can always use the Media Creation Tool to upgrade at your own schedule.

via BleepingComputer