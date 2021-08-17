Microsoft Remote Desktop app has received an update on iOS and Mac. The update brings a large number of fixes and improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

The iOS app for iPad and iPhone has been updated to version 10.3.2 and has the following changelog:

Additional two-column thumbnail view for larger iPhones.

Revamped PC thumbnail styling.

Cleaned up PC bookmark list view (only available on iPhones).

Press-and-hold semantics for PC bookmarks and workspace headers.

New context menus for interaction with PC bookmarks and workspaces.

Ability to duplicate PC bookmarks.

Full preview of the PC bookmark thumbnail after a press-and-hold.

New pull-down menu for interaction with the Connection Centre.

Pull-to-refresh behaviour for subscribed workspaces.

Animated sorting of PC bookmarks by name or last connected time.

Auto-expanded search field on iPads.

The Microsoft Remote Desktop Mac app was updated to version 10.6.8 with the following changelog:

In this release we’ve worked through some bugs that were hanging around in our backlog. Some items we addressed include: Added background refresh for subscribed workspaces.

Fixed an issue where the session window may jump to another monitor when auto-reconnect kicks in.

Fixed an issue where the session window would sometimes be enlarged after connecting.

Addressed an issue where the name of a redirected folder would be incorrect in the remote session.

Fixed a bug that made it difficult to resize remote app windows.

Improved the error messages that are displayed when user accounts fail to update.

Fixed an issue where window titles in the list of connected remote apps were blank.

Addressed a multimon issue where the mouse cursor shape would not update correctly when dragging between monitors.

Added a checkbox to General Preferences to enable/disable Microsoft Teams optimizations.

Added UI to report if a remote app could not be launched on the server due to not being on the system allow list.

Fixed an issue where the session window could not be made wider when placed at the top or bottom of the screen.

Addressed scenarios where the mouse cursor would disappear while connected to a remote PC.

Deletion of an Azure Virtual Desktop workspace now correctly removes all associated workspaces.

Fixed an issue where adding a folder to redirect to a bookmark would enable the “Add” button with an empty PC name.

Addressed an issue where double-clicking the title bar incorrectly stretched the session window.

Updated the mouse to change to a hand glyph when hovering over a red input error indicator.

Fixed an issue where the session window would flash rapidly in the “Mission Control” or “Application windows” view. In addition, we have continued to make updates to improve connectivity and performance metrics when connecting to Azure Virtual Desktop. Note that by default subscribed workspaces are refreshed every six hours. This interval can be changed using the ClientSettings.WorkspaceAutoRefreshInterval user default (minimum is 30 minutes and maximum is 24 hours).

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app from the below link. The Mac app can be found here.

via onMSFT