Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS updated with plenty of useful new features

Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS has received an update today. Taking the app to Version 10.0.5, the update introduces plenty of important new features, including support for on-screen floating keyboard, important keyboard shortcuts, iCloud-based-based RDP files, and a lot more.

You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Automatic import of launched RDP files (look for the toggle in General settings).

iCloud-based RDP files that have not yet been downloaded in the Files app can now be launched.

The remote session can now extend underneath the Home indicator on iPhones (look for the toggle in Display settings).

Added support for typing composite characters (such as é) with multiple keystrokes.

Added support for the iPad on-screen floating keyboard.

Added support for adjusting properties of redirected cameras from a remote session.

Fixed a bug in the gesture recogniser that was causing the client to become unresponsive when connected to a remote session.

You can now enter app switching mode with a single swipe up (except when you are in touch mode with the session extended into the Home indicator area).

The Home indicator will now automatically hide when connected to a remote session (and reappear if the screen is tapped).

Added a keyboard shortcut to get to app settings in the Connection Centre (COMMAND+ ,).

Added a keyboard shortcut to refresh all workspaces in the Connection Centre (COMMAND + R).

Hooked up the system keyboard shortcut for Escape when connected to a remote session (COMMAND + .).

Fixed scenarios where the Windows on-screen keyboard in the remote session was too small.

Implemented auto-keyboard focus throughout the Connection Centre to make data entry more seamless.

Hitting ENTER at a credential prompt will now result in the prompt being dismissed and the current flow resuming.

Fixed a scenario where the client would crash when pressing SHIFT + OPTION + (LEFT, UP or DOWN) ARROW.

Fixed a crash that occurred when removing a SwiftPoint device.

Fixed crashes that were showing up in error reporting.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app from this link, or you can get it from App Store.

via Onmsft