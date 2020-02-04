Microsoft Remote Desktop app for iOS updated with several bug fixes

With Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS, you can connect to a remote PC or virtual apps and desktops made available by your admin. Microsoft has now released a new update for Remote Desktop app for iOS users. This Version 10.0.4 update comes with several bug fixes. Find the full change log below.
- Confirmation UI is now shown when deleting user accounts and gateways.
- The search UI in the Connection Centre has been slightly reworked.
- The username hint (if it exists) is now shown in the credential prompt UI when launching from an RDP file or URI.
- Fixed an issue where the extended on-screen keyboard would extend underneath the iPhone notch.
- Fixed a bug where external keyboards would stop working if they were disconnected and reconnected.
- Added support for the ESC key on external keyboards.
- Fixed a bug where English characters were appearing when entering Chinese.
- Fixed a bug where some Chinese input would remain in the remote session after deletion.
- Fixed crashes that were showing up in error reporting.
Download the updated Remote Desktop app here from App Store.
