Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app for iOS updated with mouse and trackpad support and more

Microsoft’s Remote Desktop app for iOS has received a new update. Taking the app to Version to 10.1.0, the update brings mouse and trackpad support and more new features, bug fixes, and performance improvements. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

This is the update many of you have been waiting for! If you are using iPadOS 13.4 or later, you will now be able to control the remote session with a mouse or trackpad.

Support for the Apple Magic Mouse 2 and Apple Magic Trackpad 2 (left-click, left-drag, right-click, right-drag, horizontal and vertical scrolling, and local zooming).

Support for external mice (left-click, left-drag, right-click, right-drag, middle-click, and vertical scrolling).

Support for CTRL, ALT and SHIFT key state with mouse and trackpad clicks (enables features such as multi-select and range-select).

Support for the trackpad “Tap-to-Click” feature.

We’ve also updated the Mouse Pointer mode right-click gesture to press-and-hold (not press-and-hold-and-release). And, on iPhone we’ve thrown in some taptic feedback when we detect the right-click gesture.

In addition, we’ve made the following improvements:

Added an option to disable NLA enforcement under iOS Settings > RD Client.

Mapped Control+Shift+Escape to CTRL+SHIFT+ESC (where Escape is generated using a remapped key on iPadOS or Command+.)

Mapped Command+F to CTRL+F.

Fixed an issue where the SwiftPoint middle button was not working (iPadOS 13.3.1 or earlier, and iOS).

Fixed some bugs which prevented handling of the “rdp:” URI.

Addressed an issue where the in-session Immersive Switcher UI showed stale app entries if a disconnect was server-initiated.

And finally, we added support for the Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) Spring 2020 Update.

You can download and install the Microsoft Remote Desktop app on your iOS devices from this link. Alternatively, you can click on the below link to install the app.