Microsoft Remote Desktop app adds native support for Apple Silicon

Microsoft recently delivered a new update for Microsoft Remote Desktop app in Mac App Store. This new update adds native support for Apple Silicon for improved performance. This update also fixes several macOS 11 compatibility issues. Find the full change log of this update below.
What’s new in Microsoft Remote Desktop app:
- Added native support for Apple Silicon.
- Added client-side IME support when using Unicode keyboard mode.
- Integrated Kerberos support in the CredSSP security protocol sequence.
- Addressed macOS 11 compatibility issues.
- Made updates to improve interoperability with current and upcoming features in the Windows Virtual Desktop service.
- Made fixes to address mispaints when decoding AVC data generated by a server-side hardware encoder.
- Addressed an issue where windows from remoted Office apps were not visible despite being present in the app switcher.
You can download the updated Microsoft Remote Desktop app from the link below.
Source: App Store
Comments