Microsoft reminds users about Windows 8.1 end-of-life support date

Microsoft is once again reminding Windows 8.1 users about its end-of-life support date. The Redmond giant has said that Windows 8.1 desktop OS will stop receiving technical assistance and software updates after January 10, 2023. To put it simply, we have a few months to upgrade your system to Windows 11 or a supported version of Windows 10.

Microsoft also said that it would not provide an Extended Security Update (ESU) program to Windows 8.1 users. It means that after January 10, your systems will be vulnerable to malicious attacks, as no further security patches will be available post that date. However, your PC will still be working as it was working before. But in case you face any issue with the software, the Microsoft technical teams won’t be available for help. You have to fix it for yourself.

Microsoft has shared more details about Windows 8.1 end-of-life support here.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft no longer offers a free upgrade path from Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 or Windows 11. If you want to clean install Windows 10 or Windows 11, you need to purchase a product key from Microsoft. But before you do that, do make sure that your system meets the minimum hardware requirement to run Windows 10 or Windows 11.

If your PC does not meet the minimum hardware requirement and software patches are important to you, then it’s best to buy a new computer powered by the latest version of Windows 11. Getting a Windows 10 PC will also be fine, as Microsoft offers a free upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11.

Are you still running Windows 8.1 on your desktop? After knowing that it will no longer receive updates after January 10, will you upgrade to a newer supported version of Windows? Let us know what you think in the comments below.