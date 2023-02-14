Microsoft reminds customers Windows 10 20H2 is about to reach its EOS date on May 9

Microsoft recently reminded Enterprise and Education users of Windows 10, version 20H2 that it is about to reach its end of servicing (EOS) on May 9, 2023. With this, the software giant reiterated that Windows 10 22H2 is already in its final rollout phase and it is now “offering this update to an expanded set of eligible devices running Windows 10, version 20H2 and later versions.”

Users that will be affected by the upcoming Windows 10 20H2 EOS are the editions released in October 2020, including Windows 10 Enterprise, version 20H2; Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 20H2; Windows 10 Education, version 20H2; and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 20H2.

Once Windows 10 20H2 reaches its EOS, users will no longer be provided security updates. With this, the only option is to update the device to the latest version of Windows 10 or upgrade to Windows 11 to continue getting support.

On a positive note, Microsoft said that getting the Windows 10 22H2 version should no longer be a problem since it is now designated for broad deployment.

“As part of the broad deployment phase, Microsoft is offering this update to an expanded set of eligible devices running Windows 10, version 20H2 and later versions,” Microsoft explains on its Windows Health Dashboard. “Devices currently on Windows 10, version 20H2 or newer will have a fast installation experience because this feature update will install like a monthly update.”

Users of eligible Windows 10 20H2 devices can now check their Windows Update Settings and select “Check for updates” to check for the update. Once ready, an option for “Download and install” will appear on their machines.

The reminder has come as Microsoft continues to encourage its customers to update to the latest versions of their OS. Apart from Windows 10 20H2 users, Microsoft has also reminded Windows 11 21H2 users before. However, in January, the company said that given Windows 11 21H2 is about to reach its EOS on October 10, it would start automatically updating such devices to Windows 11 22H2. The same thing could happen soon to Windows 10 20H2 users still refusing to update their devices to the latest version.