Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Build 22621.1483 to the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22621.1483 for users registered in the Release Preview Channel (RP). The latest Insider build includes a few noteworthy new features and plenty of fixes and improvements.

With this new build for RP Channel users, Microsoft has introduced notifications for Microsoft accounts in the Start menu. However, it will not be able to for all Insiders from today, as Microsoft is rolling it out in phases. If you have access to the new Bing, the taskbar search will now show the button that opens the Bing Chat experience in the Edge browser.

Moreover, if you set Windows mode to dark and app mode to mode to light, the search box on the taskbar will be lighter when you set Windows to a custom color mode. In the latest RP channel build, Microsoft has also added many new features and improvements to Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

Windows 11 Insider Build 22621.1483 Changelog

The latest Insider build for Release Preview Channel Insider also includes plenty of bug fixes and improvements, which you read about in detail below.

Windows 11 Build 22621.1483 is rolling out via Windows update. If you are on the Release Preview Channel, open the Settings app, go to the Windows update page, and then check for updates. The latest build should appear there.

If you are on any other Insider Channels like Dev or Canary, you will unlikely get any new builds this week. However, we are keeping our hopes high that Microsoft will release a new build for Canary or Dev or Beta Channel Insiders, introducing new features.