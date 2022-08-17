Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.917 in the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft is releasing a cumulative update to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel on Windows 11. The Build 22000.917 or KB5016691 update comes with tons of fixes and highlights three additional features focusing on language, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.

The first feature allows the IT admins to remotely add languages and language-related features such as speech and handwriting recognition. Microsoft also announced that Build 22000.917 files are now compressed in this update regardless of size if SMB Compression is configured. Lastly, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint gets an improvement, allowing it to be more effective in identifying and intercepting ransomware and advanced attacks.

As for the rest of the update, Microsoft is introducing a handful of fixes for various known issues.