Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.1757 for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel

Microsoft has released a new Windows Preview build for Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, adding no new features. Instead, the latest Windows 11 Build 22000.1757 for Release Preview Channel focuses more on improving the overall experience.

The latest Windows Release Preview build includes many improvements, including fixing issues in the command prompt, fixing the Search functionality, and many more. You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about all the improvements it offers.

Windows 11 Build Build 22000.1757 changelog

Windows 11 Build 22000.1757 is rolling out via Windows update. If you are on the Release Preview Channel, open the Settings app, go to the Windows update page, and then check for updates. The latest build should appear there.

If you are on any other Insider Channels like Dev or Canary, you will unlikely get any new builds this week. However, we are keeping our hopes high that Microsoft will release a new build for Canary or Dev or Beta Channel Insiders, introducing new features.