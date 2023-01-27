Microsoft releases Windows 11 22H2 KB5022360 preview cumulative update

Microsoft announced the release of Windows 11 22H2 KB5022360, a preview cumulative update that is part of the January 2022 monthly C update. In total, KB5022360 comes with 15 fixes and improvements addressing different issues.

Unfortunately, the two known issues reported by Microsoft before affecting Windows 11 are still present in this update. These problems involve the issue in provisioning packages on Windows 11 and decreased performance when copying large multiple gigabyte files from a network share via Server Message Block. Workarounds are available to mitigate these issues.

It is worth noting that KB5022360 is optional since it only tests the fixes that are being prepared for the February 2023 Patch Tuesday. Those interested can check for the availability of the preview update on the Windows Update page within Settings by clicking the “Check for Updates” button. Aside from this place, KB5022360 can also be obtained from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Here are the highlights and improvements of KB5022360.