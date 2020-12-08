Microsoft releases Windows 10 Preview Build 19042.685 (20H2) to the Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.685 (KB4592438) to the Beta and Release Preview Channel Insiders running 20H2 Windows 10 October 2020 Update. This new build only includes quality improvements. Find the full change log below.
What’s new in Windows 10 Build 19042.685:
- We fixed a security vulnerability by preventing applications that run as a SYSTEM account from printing to “FILE:” ports. To address this issue in the future, make sure your applications or services run as a specific user or service account.
- Security updates to Microsoft Edge Legacy, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, and Windows Virtualization.
Source: Microsoft
