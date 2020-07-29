Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20180 with theme-aware tiles on Start menu for all

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20180 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This is a minor update with no new features. However, Microsoft mentioned that it is turning on several new features including the theme-aware tiles on Start to all Insiders. Find the full change log below.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 20180:

We are turning on much of the new features mentioned on July 1st in Windows 10 Build 20161 including theme-aware tiles on Start. The new pinned sites capability mentioned with last week’s flight of Windows 10 Build 20175 is still only available to a subset of Insiders.

Updates for developers

The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS build is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.

Changes and Improvements

Based on feedback, we’re changing the tablet posture logic for 2-in-1 devices to now only apply when using a single screen.

Based on feedback we’re updating the new folder icon in the Start menu’s All app’s list to be a little smaller so it better aligns with the size of the other icons.

We’ve updated the search box in the Default Apps settings pages to improve performance.

Fixes in Windows 10 Build 20180:

We fixed an issue in the last flight where Magnifier wasn’t following the curser in the previous build when the zoom was higher than 100%.

We fixed an issue where Task Manager wasn’t showing the Publisher name for UWP apps.

We fixed an issue when using the Pinyin IME where tapping “/” on the keyboard wouldn’t produce the right character when using full width mode.

We fixed a couple issues that could result in crashes when using Alt+Tab to switch to browser tabs.

Known issues in Windows 10 Build 20180: