Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20180 with theme-aware tiles on Start menu for all

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 20180 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. This is a minor update with no new features. However, Microsoft mentioned that it is turning on several new features including the theme-aware tiles on Start to all Insiders. Find the full change log below.
What’s new in Windows 10 Build 20180:
We are turning on much of the new features mentioned on July 1st in Windows 10 Build 20161 including theme-aware tiles on Start. The new pinned sites capability mentioned with last week’s flight of Windows 10 Build 20175 is still only available to a subset of Insiders.
Updates for developers
The Windows SDK is now flighting continuously with the Dev Channel. Whenever a new OS build is flighted to the Dev Channel, the corresponding SDK will also be flighted. You can always install the latest Insider SDK from aka.ms/InsiderSDK. SDK flights will be archived in Flight Hub along with OS flights.
Changes and Improvements
- Based on feedback, we’re changing the tablet posture logic for 2-in-1 devices to now only apply when using a single screen.
- Based on feedback we’re updating the new folder icon in the Start menu’s All app’s list to be a little smaller so it better aligns with the size of the other icons.
- We’ve updated the search box in the Default Apps settings pages to improve performance.
Fixes in Windows 10 Build 20180:
- We fixed an issue in the last flight where Magnifier wasn’t following the curser in the previous build when the zoom was higher than 100%.
- We fixed an issue where Task Manager wasn’t showing the Publisher name for UWP apps.
- We fixed an issue when using the Pinyin IME where tapping “/” on the keyboard wouldn’t produce the right character when using full width mode.
- We fixed a couple issues that could result in crashes when using Alt+Tab to switch to browser tabs.
Known issues in Windows 10 Build 20180:
- We’re working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.
- We’re investigating reports that the new taskbar experience described above isn’t working for some pinned sites.
- We’re working on a fix for an issue where sometimes the “close all windows” action in the taskbar doesn’t close not all of the open tabs
- We’re working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.
- We’re working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.
- We’re working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).
- We’re working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.
- Opening a WSL 1 distribution can result in the error: ‘The I/O operation has been aborted because of either a thread exit or an application request’. Please check out this Github issuefor the latest updates.
Source: Microsoft