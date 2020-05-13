Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19628 for Insiders in the Fast ring

Microsoft today announced the release of Windows 10 Preview Build 19628 to Insiders in the Fast ring. This build does not come with any new features, but includes initial support for DNS over HTTPS. With this release, Microsoft has changed the release branch to MN_RELEASE.

You can find the full change log of this build below.

General changes & improvements

We’re adding initial support for DNS over HTTPS, so that you can opt into using encryption when Windows makes DNS queries. Follow the instructions in this blog post to opt in as it will be off by default.

Fixes

We’ve fixed an issue causing some devices fail to update with error code 0xc0000409. If you continue to experience this error, please let us know by filing new feedback in Feedback Hub.

Known issues

We’re aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3 that resolves the known issue with Edge.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

We’re looking into reports of IIS configuration being set to default after taking a new build. You will need to back up your IIS configuration and restore it after the new build is installed successfully.

We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

Source: Microsoft