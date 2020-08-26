Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.487 (KB4571744) to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel. Along with the update, Microsoft has also released the Windows 10 20H2 ISO files for Windows Insiders.

Windows 20H2 update will be a relatively small update compared to Windows 10 20H1 or version 2004 update. It will, however, bring the new Edge browser for everyone as well the new Start Menu. While the ISO files released to Windows Insiders today are still in preview, they can be used to update a system to 20H2 update as the new update is completed and Microsoft will most likely just patch bugs moving forward.

Along with the Windows 10 20H2 ISOs, Microsoft has also released the ISO files of prerelease branch and if you’re interested in upgrading your system or performing a clean install then you can grab the ISO files from Microsoft’s website.