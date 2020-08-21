Microsoft releases Skype version 8.63 with several bug fixes and improvements

Microsoft today announced the release of Skype version 8.63. This latest build for Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, Web, iPhone, and iPad
comes with some bug fixes and improvements. Find the full change log below.
Microsoft Skype v8.63:
- Skype for Windows 10 automatically startup only after the first login
- Improved startup performance for Skype for Windows 10
- Email Notification about calls and chats you missed in the last 72 hours
- Improvements in language selection for Translated Conversations
- Unable to see all the participants video feed in a group video call
Source: Microsoft
