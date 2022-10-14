Microsoft releases Skype Insider build 8.90 with several new features

Microsoft has released a new Skype Insider build 8.90.76.202, adding several new features and bug fixes.

This Skype Insider build has something for users on all platforms, including macOS, Android, iOS, and Windows. Skype Insider 8.90 has auto-language detection for call subtitles and translation to promote seamless communications between users speaking different languages. It is available on all platforms.

Skype build 8.90 also enables iOS and macOS users to create a Skype meeting from their calendars and invite others who are not Skype users to join this meeting. Microsoft is also bringing QR code support to Skype for Android, iOS, and the web to let users connect with friends and family more easily. Users can tap their names at the top of the ‘Chats’ screen to view the QR code.

Moreover, Microsoft has also introduced support for Android 13-themed launcher icons on Skype for Android, clickable messages that appear over a call participant when in full-screen view/call stage on all Platforms. Also, some bug fixes are included in this build to ensure better functionality of the app.

You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about these new functionalities.

Microsoft is rolling out Skype 8.90.76.202 across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days, and, therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet. If you aren’t part of the Skype Insider Preview program, you don’t have to worry, as all these features will be available for stable users in the next couple of months.

What do you think about these new features and improvements if you are a Skype user? Let us know in the comments section.