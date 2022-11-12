Microsoft releases Office Version 2212 (Build 15904.20000) for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding a couple of new features for Excel, PowerPoint, and Word. Besides those changes, it includes no bug fixes or improvements.

The latest Office Insider update for Windows users brings the ability to insert in-cell images with the new IMAGE function, making it possible for users to work with images within an Excel table. It also comes with touch improvements for several apps, including Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

The touch improvements include improving the spacing of the buttons in the ribbon when Excel, Word, and PowerPoint are opened in tablet mode. Microsoft is also experimenting with a similar feature for Edge to improve its usability in touch PCs.

You can check out the complete official changelog below to learn more about the latest Office update.

Office Version 2212 (Build 15904.20000) changelog

Microsoft is currently testing these changes with Office Insiders, so the general public cannot see them right now. The good news is that they will eventually be available for all Office users. Meanwhile, Beta Channel Insiders on Windows will get another new Office Build next Friday, and we are hoping that the upcoming Office update for Windows will be much more exciting with lots of new features and changes.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.