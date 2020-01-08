Microsoft releases new Windows 10 Insider Build 19541 with new location in-use icon, improved Cortana and more

Microsoft today released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19541 to Insiders in the Fast ring. This new Windows 20H1 build comes with updated location in-use icon, improved Cortana experience, task manager improvements and more. Find the full change log below.

What’s new in Build 19541:

Location in-use icon update

As some keen eyed Insiders have noticed, we’ve updated the notification area icon for when an app is using your location. The new icon looks like the above.

Showing architecture in Task Manager

When you’re using the Details tab in Task Manager, we’ve added a new option to show the architecture of each process. If you’re interested, you can add it by right-clicking on a column header, choosing Select Columns, and selecting Architecture from the list.

Cortana App Update:

Bing Instant Answers and Timers are back online. We’re continuing to work on getting jokes (and other assistant conversations) back up and running, and appreciate your patience.

If you’re running English (United States) and would like to try it out, here are some example queries you can use with Hey Cortana or by typing into Cortana: