Microsoft releases new Surface Duo ad featuring gymnast Katelyn Ohashi

by Pradeep

 

surface duo ad 2

Microsoft today released a new Surface Duo ad featuring celebrity gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, check it out below.

Surface Duo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. The device has two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 and 401 dpi, Microsoft is calling it 8.1? PixelSense Fusion display. Microsoft has included a 3,460mAh battery to power the hardware. The main highlight of the device is its 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use each 5.6? display individually or together, across a variety of modes. Also, the Surface Duo only comes with a single 11mp camera. The device runs on Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher.

You can pick up a Surface Duo from Microsoft Store here.

