Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3

Microsoft has started rolling out new firmware updates for both Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. The new firmware updates bring a long list of improvements to both the devices which were launched last year. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for the update.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803
|Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices
|Intel – System – 42.18362.3.11803
|Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor 2500 – System devices
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803
|Surface Camera Front – System devices
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803
|Surface Camera Front Extension
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803
|Surface Camera IR – System devices
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803
|Surface Camera IR Extension
|Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803
|Surface Camera Rear – System devices
|Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803
|Microsoft Camera Rear Extension
|Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.11803
|Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera
|Surface – Firmware – 14.48.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|Surface – Firmware – 7.161.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
Moving on, Surface Laptop 3 has two different firmware updates as it comes with Intel and AMD processors. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for both the variants.
Surface Laptop 3 (Intel):
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – System – 19.62.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
|19.62.139.0
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.58.48.0
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.58.48.0
|Intel Corporation – Extension – 26.20.100.7641
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension
|26.20.100.7641
|Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7641
|Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.100.7641
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3316
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices
|10.24.0.3316
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3316
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices
|10.24.0.3316
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.2
|Realtek Device Extension
|6.1.0.2
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8846.1
|Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.8846.1
|Surface – System – 5.91.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|5.91.139.0
|Surface – System – 1.35.139.0
|Surface Light Sensor – System devices
|1.35.139.0
|Intel – System – 13.0.1319.1
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|13.0.1319.1
|Surface – Firmware- 0.36.0.0
|Surface RETIMER – Firmware
|0.36.0.0
|Surface – Firmware – 7.100.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|7.100.140.0
Surface Laptop 3 (AMD):
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Surface – Firmware – 1.2134.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|1.2134.140.0
|Surface – System – 1.35.139.0
|Surface Light Sensor – System devices
|1.35.139.0
|Surface – System – 18.50.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
|18.50.139.0
|Surface – System – 5.91.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|5.91.139.0
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.2
|Realtek Device Extension
|6.1.0.2
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8846.1
|Realtek High Definition Audio – Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.8846.1
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – System – 1.0.25.0
|AMD Micro PEP Device – System devices
|1.0.25.0
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12041.2
|AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter
|26.20.12041.2
