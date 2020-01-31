Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3

Microsoft has started rolling out new firmware updates for both Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. The new firmware updates bring a long list of improvements to both the devices which were launched last year. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for the update.

Surface Pro 7:

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803 Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Intel – System – 42.18362.3.11803 Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor 2500 – System devices 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803 Surface Camera Front – System devices 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803 Surface Camera Front Extension 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803 Surface Camera IR – System devices 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803 Surface Camera IR Extension 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803 Surface Camera Rear – System devices 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803 Microsoft Camera Rear Extension 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.11803 Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance. Surface – Firmware – 14.48.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 14.48.139.0 improves battery performance. Surface – Firmware – 7.161.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 7.161.140.0 improves Surface Dock USB performance.

Moving on, Surface Laptop 3 has two different firmware updates as it comes with Intel and AMD processors. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for both the variants.

Surface Laptop 3 (Intel):

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Surface – System – 19.62.139.0 Surface Integration – System devices 19.62.139.0 improves display brightness scenarios and improves integration between system services. Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.58.48.0 Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices 1.58.48.0 improves integration between system services. Intel Corporation – Extension – 26.20.100.7641 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension 26.20.100.7641 improves graphics stability and performance and improves integration between system services. Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7641 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters 26.20.100.7641 improves graphics stability and performance. Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3316 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices 10.24.0.3316 improves audio performance. Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3316 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices 10.24.0.3316 improves audio performance. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92 Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components 11.0.6000.92 improves audio performance. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.2 Realtek Device Extension 6.1.0.2 improves integration between system services. Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8846.1 Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers 6.0.8846.1 improves audio performance. Surface – System – 5.91.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 5.91.139.0 improves integration between system services. Surface – System – 1.35.139.0 Surface Light Sensor – System devices 1.35.139.0 improves system light balance and contrast. Intel – System – 13.0.1319.1 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices 13.0.1319.1 improves system stability. Surface – Firmware- 0.36.0.0 Surface RETIMER – Firmware 0.36.0.0 improves system stability. Surface – Firmware – 7.100.140.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware 7.100.140.0 improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 3 (AMD):