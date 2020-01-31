Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Pro 7 and Laptop 3

Microsoft has started rolling out new firmware updates for both Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3. The new firmware updates bring a long list of improvements to both the devices which were launched last year. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for the update.

Surface Pro 7:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager Name
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803Intel(R) Control Logic – System devices

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Intel – System – 42.18362.3.11803Intel(R) Imaging Signal Processor 2500 – System devices

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803Surface Camera Front – System devices

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803

Surface Camera Front Extension

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803Surface Camera IR – System devices

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803

Surface Camera IR Extension

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Intel Corporation – System – 42.18362.3.11803Surface Camera Rear – System devices

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Surface – Extension – 42.18362.3.11803

Microsoft Camera Rear Extension

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Intel – Camera – 42.18362.3.11803Intel(R) AVStream Camera 2500 – Camera

  • 42.18362.3.11803 improves camera and associated system bugcheck performance.
Surface – Firmware – 14.48.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware

  • 14.48.139.0 improves battery performance.
Surface – Firmware – 7.161.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware

  • 7.161.140.0 improves Surface Dock USB performance.

Moving on, Surface Laptop 3 has two different firmware updates as it comes with Intel and AMD processors. You can head below to take a look at the changelog for both the variants.

Surface Laptop 3 (Intel):

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – System – 19.62.139.0Surface Integration – System devices19.62.139.0

  • improves display brightness scenarios and improves integration between system services.
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.58.48.0Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1.58.48.0

  • improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – Extension – 26.20.100.7641Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics Extension26.20.100.7641

  • improves graphics stability and performance and improves integration between system services.
Intel Corporation – Display – 26.20.100.7641Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics – Display adapters26.20.100.7641

  • improves graphics stability and performance.
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3316Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices10.24.0.3316

  • improves audio performance.
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.0.3316Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices10.24.0.3316

  • improves audio performance.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components11.0.6000.92

  • improves audio performance.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.2Realtek Device Extension6.1.0.2

  • improves integration between system services.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8846.1Realtek High Definition Audio (SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.8846.1

  • improves audio performance.
Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices5.91.139.0

  • improves integration between system services.
Surface – System – 1.35.139.0Surface Light Sensor – System devices1.35.139.0

  • improves system light balance and contrast.
Intel – System – 13.0.1319.1Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices13.0.1319.1

  • improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware- 0.36.0.0Surface RETIMER – Firmware0.36.0.0

  • improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 7.100.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware7.100.140.0

  • improves system stability.

Surface Laptop 3 (AMD):

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Surface – Firmware – 1.2134.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware1.2134.140.0

  • improves system stability.
Surface – System – 1.35.139.0Surface Light Sensor – System devices1.35.139.0

  • improves system light balance and contrast.
Surface – System – 18.50.139.0Surface Integration – System devices18.50.139.0

  • improves display brightness scenarios and improves integration between system services.
Surface – System – 5.91.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices5.91.139.0

  • improves integration between system services.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.2Realtek Device Extension6.1.0.2

  • improves audio performance.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.8846.1Realtek High Definition Audio – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.8846.1

  • improves audio performance.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components11.0.6000.92

  • improves audio performance.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – System – 1.0.25.0AMD Micro PEP Device – System devices1.0.25.0

  • improves system stability.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.  – Display – 26.20.12041.2AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter26.20.12041.2

  • improves system stability and performance.

