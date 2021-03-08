Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Go, Surface Go 2 and Surface Laptop Go

Over the weekend, Microsoft released new firmware updates for Surface Go, Surface Go 2 and Surface Laptop Go devices. These updates improve overall system stability, audio performance and battery life. Find the full change log below.

Surface Go:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel(R) – Cooperation – Display – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) HD Graphics 61527.20.100.8681

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Intel(R) – Cooperation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) Graphics Driver – Extension27.20.100.8681

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Extension – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices1952.14.0.1470

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 1.1.20.0Surface UEFI – Firmware (LTE)1.1.20.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 1.0.30.0Surface UEFI – Firmware (WiFi)

1.0.30.0

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Go 2:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel(R) – Cooperation – Display – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) UHD Graphics 61527.20.100.8681

  • Improves graphics and system stability.
Intel(R) – Cooperation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681Intel(R) Graphics Driver – Extension27.20.100.8681

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices

1.62.321.1

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices2040.100.0.1029

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – Extension1952.14.0.1470

  • Improves integration between system services.
Surface – System – 1.0.13.0Surface Setting – System devices1.0.13.0

  • Resolves system orientation issue.
Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838Surface ME – Firmware11.8.82.3838

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.
Surface – Firmware – 1.0.1.4Surface UEFI – Firmware1.0.1.4

  • Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Laptop Go: 

The following updates are available for Surface Laptop Go devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.0.4813Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices10.24.0.4813

  • Improves audio performance and battery life.
Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.4813.245Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices10.24.4813.245

  • Improves audio performance and battery life.

Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers6.0.9083.3

  • Improves audio performance and device stability.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components11.0.6000.92

  • Improves audio performance and device stability.
Realtek Semiconductor Corp.  – Extension – 6.1.0.9Realtek Device Extension – Extn6.1.0.9

  • Improves integration between system services.
Surface – System – 29.30.139.0Surface Integration – System devices29.30.139.0

  • Improves integration between system services.
Intel – net – 22.20.0.6Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters22.20.0.6

  • Improves Wi-Fi reliability and stability.
Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth22.20.1.1

  • Improves Bluetooth reliability and stability.

