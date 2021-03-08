Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Go, Surface Go 2 and Surface Laptop Go

Over the weekend, Microsoft released new firmware updates for Surface Go, Surface Go 2 and Surface Laptop Go devices. These updates improve overall system stability, audio performance and battery life. Find the full change log below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel(R) – Cooperation – Display – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) HD Graphics 615
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) – Cooperation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) Graphics Driver – Extension
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel – Extension – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Extension
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1952.14.0.1470
|Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2040.100.0.1029
|Surface – Firmware – 1.1.20.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware (LTE)
|1.1.20.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.82.3838
|Surface – Firmware – 1.0.30.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware (WiFi)
|1.0.30.0
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel(R) – Cooperation – Display – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) UHD Graphics 615
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) – Cooperation – Extension – 27.20.100.8681
|Intel(R) Graphics Driver – Extension
|27.20.100.8681
|Intel – SoftwareComponent – 1.62.321.1
|Intel(R) ICLS Client – Software devices
|1.62.321.1
|Intel – System – 2040.100.0.1029
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – System devices
|2040.100.0.1029
|Intel – Extension – 1952.14.0.1470
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface – Extension
|1952.14.0.1470
|Surface – System – 1.0.13.0
|Surface Setting – System devices
|1.0.13.0
|Surface – Firmware?- 11.8.82.3838
|Surface ME – Firmware
|11.8.82.3838
|Surface – Firmware – 1.0.1.4
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|1.0.1.4
The following updates are available for Surface Laptop Go devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or greater.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.0.4813
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices
|10.24.0.4813
|Intel Corporation – System – 10.24.4813.245
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices
|10.24.4813.245
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Media – 6.0.9083.3
|Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) – Sound, video, and game controllers
|6.0.9083.3
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – SoftwareComponent – 11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Hardware Support Application – Software components
|11.0.6000.92
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. – Extension – 6.1.0.9
|Realtek Device Extension – Extn
|6.1.0.9
|Surface – System – 29.30.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
|29.30.139.0
|Intel – net – 22.20.0.6
|Intel(R) WiFi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|22.20.0.6
|Intel – Bluetooth – 22.20.1.1
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth – Bluetooth
|22.20.1.1
Comments