Microsoft releases new firmware updates for Surface Go, Surface Go 2 and Surface Laptop Go

Deals

Deal Alert: Surface Dock 2 is $94 cheaper today Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, the lack of ports in Surface devices is...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now on sale for only $109.99 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds are now available for just $109 from various retailers in the US. Samsung tout 22 hours of battery life, 11 from the headset and 11 from ...

Deal Alert: SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC + Adapter discounted at Amazon You can now save big on SanDisk Extreme Plus 128 GB microSDXC from Amazon US. The SanDisk 128GB Extreme Plus microSD card along with the adapter is now available for just $34.62, down from $...

Deal Alert: Massive savings of $801 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 Amazon is now offering a huge $801 discount on Surface Pro 6. The discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The Pro 6 is a nice an...

Deal Alert: Amazon Echo Dot(4th Gen) discounted at Amazon Amazon is giving mouth-watering discounts on a wide variety of products, including its 4th generation Echo Dot and Smart Plug. If bought together, you can get a $15 discount on the purchase....

Deal Alert: Awesome discount on SanDisk Extreme 512GB A2 microSD is back! If you’re considering buying a microSD, storage capacity, read and write speed, ability to withstand harsh conditions are some key details that you should always check out before makin...

Microsoft’s Surface Dial on sale Most of us will not be able to justify a $3000 Surface Studio, but fortunately, one of the sexiest bits of the all-in-one, the Surface Dial, is a lot more affordable, and today even more so,...

Deal Alert: Unlocked Surface Duo only $879 Amazon is running an incredible Gold Box deal on the Microsoft Surface Duo, meaning you can pick up a brand-new device, unlocked, for as little as $879. That would be for the 128 GB model, w...

Deal Alert: OnePlus 7T is $250 cheaper today OnePlus 7T 8GB/128GB is now available at a discounted price. It is now available at $350, down from its original price point of $600. So you’re looking to buy a flagship-tier smartphone at...