Microsoft releases Mixed Reality Toolkit 2.6 with support for 3D App Launchers and several new features

Mixed Reality Toolkit (MRTK) offers a set of components and features to accelerate cross-platform MR app development in Unity. Microsoft today announced the release of Mixed Reality Toolkit (MRTK) 2.6. This release adds support for 3D App Launchers, Reading Mode, support for HP motion controllers and more. Find the full change log below.
- Additional support for the OpenXR preview
- Scene Understanding as an experimental spatial awareness observer
- HP Motion Controller Support
- Teleport gesture now supported on all platforms
- Runtime profile switching
- Reading Mode
- New Solver Graduations
- Support for 3D App Launchers
- Hand Coach as an Experimental Feature
- and more!
You can download the latest MRTK package here.
Source: Microsoft
