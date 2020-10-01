Microsoft releases Mixed Reality Toolkit 2.5 with Oculus Quest support, Bounds Control and more

Mixed Reality Toolkit (MRTK) offers a set of components and features to accelerate cross-platform MR app development in Unity. Microsoft today announced the release of Mixed Reality Toolkit (MRTK) 2.5.0. This release adds support for Oculus Quest and Unity Package Manager. It also comes with new features like Bounds Control, experimental Joystick feature and more. Find the full change log below.
- Unity Package Manager (UPM)
- Oculus Quest Support
- Bounds Control graduated to full feature
- Scrolling Object Collection graduated to full feature
- Input simulation updates
- Elastic Systems (Experimental)
- Joystick (Experimental)
- Color Picker (Experimental)
You can download the latest MRTK package here.
Source: Microsoft
