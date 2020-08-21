Microsoft has released a new cumulative update to fix the various crashes and bugs in Windows 10. The KB4566116 was released as a non-security cumulative update to Windows 10 users.

The KB4566116 update will also allow older Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 systems to support Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2). You can head down to check out the changelog for the update:

Updates an issue that causes the hard drive to fill up in certain error situations.

Updates an issue that prevents Microsoft Gaming Services from starting because of error 15612.

Updates time zone information for the Yukon, Canada.

Updates a visual offset issue on a touchscreen. Edits you make with a pen or finger appear in a different region than expected if the device is connected to an external monitor.

Updates an issue that causes the Settings page to close unexpectedly, which prevents default applications from being set up properly.

Updates an issue that prevents you from unlocking a device if you typed a space before the username when you first signed in to the device.

Updates an issue that causes applications to take a long time to open.

Microsoft has noted that there are no known issues with the update. You can head to Settings>Update & Security>Windows Update and select Optional Update to download and install it. Microsoft has also made the update available via Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).