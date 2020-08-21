Microsoft has released a new cumulative update to fix the various crashes and bugs in Windows 10. The KB4566116 was released as a non-security cumulative update to Windows 10 users.
The KB4566116 update will also allow older Windows 10 versions 1903 and 1909 systems to support Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2). You can head down to check out the changelog for the update:
- Updates an issue that causes the hard drive to fill up in certain error situations.
- Updates an issue that prevents Microsoft Gaming Services from starting because of error 15612.
- Updates time zone information for the Yukon, Canada.
- Updates a visual offset issue on a touchscreen. Edits you make with a pen or finger appear in a different region than expected if the device is connected to an external monitor.
- Updates an issue that causes the Settings page to close unexpectedly, which prevents default applications from being set up properly.
- Updates an issue that prevents you from unlocking a device if you typed a space before the username when you first signed in to the device.
- Updates an issue that causes applications to take a long time to open.
Microsoft has noted that there are no known issues with the update. You can head to Settings>Update & Security>Windows Update and select Optional Update to download and install it. Microsoft has also made the update available via Microsoft Update Catalog and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).
