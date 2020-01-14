Microsoft releases January 2020 cumulative updates for all supported Windows 10 versions

Microsoft today released the January 2020 Cumulative Updates for all supported Windows 10 versions. These updates improve security fixes, support for Google Chrome’s new cookie policies and more. Find the full change log below.
Windows 10, version 1903 and Windows Server, version 1903 (KB4528760 OS Builds 18362.592 and 18363.592):
- Updates to improve security when storing and managing files.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.
Windows 10, version 1809, Windows Server, version 1809, and Windows Server 2019 (KB4534273 OS Build 17763.973):
- Addresses an issue to support new SameSite cookie policies by default for release 80 of Google Chrome.
- Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Management, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Server.
- Updates support for Google Chrome’s new cookie policies.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.
Windows 10, version 1803 (KB4534293 OS Build 17134.1246):
- Updates to improve security when storing and managing files.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.
- Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server.
Windows 10, version 1709 (KB4534276 OS Build 16299.1625):
- Updates to improve security when storing and managing files.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.
- Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server.
Windows 10, version 1703 (KB4534296 OS Build 15063.2254):
- Updates to improve security when storing and managing files.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.
- Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server.
Windows 10, version 1607 and Windows Server 2016 (KB4534271 OS Build 14393.3443):
- Updates support for Google Chrome’s new cookie policies.
- Updates to improve security when storing and managing files.
- Updates to improve security when using input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.
- Addresses an issue to support new SameSite cookie policies by default for release 80 of Google Chrome.
- Security updates to Windows Input and Composition, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Server.
Source: Microsoft
Comments