Microsoft released Windows 10 build 19041 back in December of 2019. The build is expected to be the final 20H1 build which is expected to roll out in spring of 2020 to Windows 10 users. Microsoft is expected to roll out some optional updates to Windows Insiders to finalize the 20H1 for release to the public. However, if you don’t want to wait for the update then you can download the ISO file of the 20H1 update and install it manually on your system. You will be able to download the cumulative or optional updates even if you upgrade using the Windows Insider ISO file.

If you’re new to Windows 10, then you can check out our guide on how to create a bootable USB drive that you can use to format or upgrade your device. Windows 10 20H1 will be rolling out to Windows 10 users in phases starting in the spring of 2020. Microsoft still hasn’t announced the final roll-out dates but you can head to Windows Insider website to download and install the update using the ISO file of 20H1 update. Do note that you will need to sign in with your Microsoft Account to access the downloads section.