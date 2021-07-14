Microsoft today released the new 93.0.946.1 build for Edge Dev channel users.

The update brings features that were being tested in the Canary builds, including the new Share Menu, to the more stable Dev channel.

It brings the following new features:

Added the ability to upload payment card info from a webpage to your Microsoft Account in order to sync it across devices. Note that this is currently only available in the United States.

Added the ability to share websites directly to email or social media sites via the Share tool.

Added a dialogue after installing a PWA or website as an app that gives easy access to the capability to pin the app to the taskbar, Start menu, or desktop.

Added a flag to enable visual changes for Windows 11.

Enabled by default the setting to hide the title bar when Vertical Tabs are enabled.

Finished feature rollouts: Quiet Notifications Device authentication before autofilling a password Adding Web Captures to Collections

Added management policies (note that updates to documentation or administrative templates may not have occurred yet): MSA Web Site SSO Using This Profile is Allowed, which controls if MSA credentials on the device can be used for SSO, regardless of the browser profile’s sign-in state Show PDF Default Recommendations is Enabled Implicit Sign In is Enabled Configure View In File Explorer capabilities for Sharepoint

Enabled management policies from Chromium: Relaunch the Window interval Remote Debugging is Allowed Default Javascript Jit Setting JavaScript Jit Allowed For Sites JavaScript Jit Blocked For Sites

Enabled mainstream support for keyboard accessible tooltips in web content.

Added support for Open XR Extended Features.

Improved reliability:

Fixed a crash when opening a new tab.

Fixed a crash when switching tabs.

Fixed a crash when interacting with tabs.

Fixed a crash on Mac when closing a window.

Fixed a crash when switching to a different profile.

Fixed a crash on launch.

Fixed a crash on launch on Mac.

Fixed a crash when using Web Capture.

Fixed a crash when using spellchecking to replace a misspelled word.

Fixed a crash when closing certain popups.

Fixed a crash when interacting with extensions.

Fixed a crash on Mac when updating the browser.

Fixed a crash on Windows 11.

Fixed an issue where the browser sometimes crashes after re-opening a PWA or installed app.

Fixed a crash when clicking the Efficiency Mode button.

Fixed a crash on Mac when entering fullscreen from within a PWA or website installed as an app.

Changed behaviour:

Improved the number of sites that are shown as eligible for Immersive Reader.

Added more sites to the Kids mode allow list.

Fixed an issue where Netflix playback sometimes fails with error D7355.

Fixed an issue where dropdown menus in webpages sometimes are missing items or don’t open.

Fixed an issue on Mac and Linux where searching on the Settings page causes it to go blank.

Fixed an issue where the Appearance Settings page is sometimes blank.

Fixed an issue where the Site Permissions Settings page is blank.

Fixed an issue where payment card nicknames don’t sync.

Fixed an issue where clicking a link on a work account to change the account’s picture doesn’t load a page where the picture can be changed.

Fixed an issue where certain Dev Tools panes like 3D View are blank.

Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps created from IE mode sites don’t launch.

Fixed an issue where exporting a Collection to OneNote from an InPrivate window doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where downloading a currently-open Office file causes the tab to become blank.

Fixed an issue where Favorites to non-webpages sometimes don’t open.

Fixed an issue where Web Capture area selection stops unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where text notes in Collections sometimes aren’t saved properly.

Fixed an issue where the button to send feedback doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where popups are sometimes rendered offscreen.

Fixed an issue where generated passwords sometimes aren’t saved for later use with autofill.

Fixed an issue where Favorites can be added via an IE mode tab even though this ability is disabled in regular tabs via a management policy.

Fixed an issue where certain payment card details aren’t imported correctly from other browsers.

Fixed an issue where favicons are sometimes blank or black squares.

Fixed an issue on HoloLens where the on-screen keyboard doesn’t appear when it should.

Fixed an issue where a banner to set the default browser sometimes appears even though the browser is already set as the default.

Fixed an issue where certain fonts in Immersive Reader don’t work.

Fixed an issue where favicons don’t appear in History for synced tabs.

Fixed an issue where prices aren’t correct when adding items from shopping sites into a Collection.

Fixed an issue where PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes are slow to open.

Fixed an issue on Mac where Shy UI sometimes doesn’t work or is partially obscured.

Fixed an issue where the Efficiency Mode popup can’t be unpinned once it’s pinned.

Fixed an issue where downloads are unexpectedly blocked by SmartScreen when they shouldn’t be.

Fixed an issue where the management policy to control if Legacy Same Site Cookie Behavior is Enabled doesn’t work. Note that this policy will be removed in a future release.

Changed the management policy to control if Autoplay is Allowed. The Autoplay setting is now set to Limit instead of Block if the policy is set to False in order to improve website compatibility.

Obsoleted TLS versions 1.0 and 1.1 in the SSL Version Min management policy.

Known issues:

Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.