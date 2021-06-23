Microsoft today released the new v93.0.926.0 build for Edge Dev channel users.

The main new feature is dark-themed form controls, but the build also brings a new Efficiency mode (which was called Performance Mode in the old Canary builds), which allows users to extract more battery life from their laptop when browsing with Edge.

The build brings the following new features:

Enabled by default the ability to import passwords from a CSV file.

Enabled by default the ability to change the font in Immersive Reader.

Enabled Kids Mode by default.

Added more themes in Kids Mode.

Added a keyboard shortcut for toggling between vertical and horizontal tabs layouts.

Added a message on the update Settings page to warn when the browser can’t be restarted to install an update because another user on the device has it open.

Added a confirmation the first time F12 is pressed that allows users to disable it as an entry point for the Dev Tools. Note that it can be re-enabled or disabled at any time in Settings.

Enabled support for management policies from Chromium to control if Insecure Private Network Requests are Allowed, Chromium to control the list of what Insecure Private Network Requests are Allowed For which Urls, and to control if Triple DES is Enabled, which allows/disallows the use of 3DES cipher suites in TLS.

Improved reliability:

Fixed a crash on launch.

Fixed a crash on shutdown.

Fixed an issue where certain webpages crash with a STATUS_BREAKPOINT error.

Fixed a hang when opening new tabs or windows.

Fixed a crash when sending feedback.

Fixed a crash when navigating using certain protocols in IE mode tabs.

Fixed an issue where one installation of the browser can sometimes cause another on the same machine to be unable to update.

Fixed an issue where the Web Widget is sometimes blank or doesn’t load.

Changed behaviour:

Increased the number of PDFs that can be open at once.

Fixed an issue where middle-clicking on a folder inside a folder on the favourites bar doesn’t open all of the favourites in that sub-folder in new tabs.

Fixed an issue where shortcuts to PWAs are sometimes broken after the browser is updated.

Fixed an issue where a sign-in prompt repeatedly appears when opening certain PDFs, and then keeps reappearing, even after the PDF is closed.

Fixed an issue where Guided Switch preferences sometimes can’t be edited or deleted.

Fixed an issue where dragged vertical tabs don’t follow the mouse cursor properly.

Fixed an issue where extensions that were hidden unexpectedly become visible.

Fixed an issue where the –start-minimized command line flag doesn’t work.

Fixed an issue where Office file downloads sometimes fail.

Fixed an issue where Office documents can’t be opened in Kids mode.

Fixed an issue where printing multiple pages per sheet sometimes rotates the page unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where the Web Capture toolbar sometimes stays onscreen unexpectedly.

Fixed an issue where the browser profile picture sometimes isn’t shown in places it should be.

Fixed a visual glitch with extensions in PWAs.

Fixed an issue where app info for PWAs or websites installed as apps sometimes is incorrect or gone.

Fixed an issue where prices aren’t visible on Collections items that come from shopping sites.

Fixed an issue where multiple files can’t be downloaded from a single website while in IE mode.

Deprecated the management policy to control if Legacy Same Site Cookie Behavior is Enabled.

Obsoleted the management policy to control how the New Tab Page Set the Feed Type.

Known issues:

Certain extensions such as the Microsoft Editor extension don’t work on Linux. As soon as they’re installed, they crash and are disabled. We’re currently investigating.

Users of certain ad blocking extensions may experience playback errors on Youtube. As a workaround, temporarily disabling the extension should allow playback to proceed. See this help article for more details.

Some users are still running into an issue where all tabs and extensions immediately crash with a STATUS_INVALID_IMAGE_HASH error. The most common cause of this error is outdated security or antivirus software from vendors like Symantec, and in those cases, updating that software will fix it.

Users of the Kaspersky Internet Suite who have the associated extension installed may sometimes see webpages like Gmail fail to load. This failure is due to the main Kaspersky software being out of date, and is thus fixed by making sure the latest version is installed.

Some users are still seeing favorites get duplicated. This issue should be reduced now that automatic deduplication has been introduced into Insider channels, but we’re still rolling that out in Stable. We’ve also seen duplication happen when running the manual deduplicator on multiple machines before either machine has a chance to fully sync its changes, so make sure to leave plenty of time in between runs of the deduplicator.

Some users are seeing “wobbling” behavior when scrolling using trackpad gestures or touchscreens, where scrolling in one dimension also causes the page to subtly scroll back and forth in the other. Note that this only affects certain websites and seems to be worse on certain devices. This is most likely related to our ongoing work to bring scrolling back to parity with Edge Legacy’s behavior, so if this behavior is undesirable, you can temporarily turn it off by disabling the edge://flags/#edge-experimental-scrolling flag.

This Edge Dev channel update should download and install directly but in case it doesn’t then you can head to the Edge settings and manually update the browser.