Microsoft releases Edge 108 Stable, contains new features and a fix

After a month of testing it with Beta Channel subscribers, Microsoft has finally started rolling out Edge version 108.0.1462.42 for Stable Channel users. The latest Edge Stable version contains a fix for CVE-2022-4262. It also includes Edge-specific updates, which are given below:

Microsoft claims the latest Edge Stable release comes with a more reliable web defense, as the company has rewritten the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen library. Edge version 108 also brings the SmartScreen library to Linux users. Additionally, the company highlights ‘Graph APIs for Cloud Site List Management’ as a noteworthy feature in this release. It also includes some policy updates, which you see in the official changelog below.

Microsoft Edge version 108.0.1462.42

Have you installed Edge version 108.0.1462.42 yet? Which is/are your favorite feature(s) in this release? Let us know in the comments section.