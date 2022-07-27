Microsoft has released KB5015878, a cumulative update for several Windows 10 versions, including Windows 10 21H2, 21H1, and 20H2. Apart from introducing two new features, the KB5015878 update takes the OS builds to 19042.1865, 19043.1865, and 19044.1865. It also comes with a good set of bug fixes and improvements. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Windows 10 KB5015878 also includes several known issues, but Microsoft has also posted the workarounds so that you can fix those issues on your own. You can check those below.

Known issues and workarounds

This is the second minor update for Windows 10 devices; the last update was released a couple of weeks ago, on Patch Tuesday. Microsoft also released Windows 10 Build 19044.1862 to the Release Preview Channel, but no new features were introduced. You learn more about the update here.

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates.