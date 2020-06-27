Microsoft has just released a very useful tool to the Microsoft Store that may save you major headaches if you just accidentally deleted a file or lost some data.
The Windows File Recovery Tool is a command-line tool which will help you recover photos, documents, videos and more, even if you wiped your hard drive.
It can even recover data from an attached camera or SD card, though network drives are not supported.
It supports:
- Target file names, keywords, file paths, or extensions in your recovery
- Recovers JPEG, PDF, PNG, MPEG, Office files, MP3 & MP4, ZIP files and more
- Recover from HDD, SSD, USB, and memory cards
- Supports NTFS, FAT, exFAT and ReFS file systems
Find the tool in the Microsoft Store here and read more at aka.ms/winfrhelp
via WalkingCat
