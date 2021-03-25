Today, Microsoft released a new Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3530.0 to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels.

This update only applies to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are on the latest 21H1 release in the Beta Channel or the latest 20H2 release in the Release Preview Channel currently.

For Windows Insiders in the Release Preview Channel, this will be an optional update.

Microsoft is not offering the update to commercial devices (AAD-joined and/or running the Windows 10 Enterprise edition) in the Release Preview Channel. These users will get Windows Feature Experience Packs delivered through “C” Preview releases which then get rolled up into monthly “B” releases. This enables commercial customers to test all the non-security fixes and features that will be rolled up into the next monthly “B” release.

This update includes the following improvement:

Microsoft is improving the reliability of displaying the candidate list for users of the Input Method Editor (IME).

These Windows Feature Experience Pack updates are delivered to Insiders through Windows Update just like builds and cumulative updates are.

Read more at Microsoft here.